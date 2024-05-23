e.l.f. Beauty Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nvidia, LiveRamp Holdings, Borr Drilling And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 250 points on Thursday.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
e.l.f. Beauty reported adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, beating the 32-cent estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly sales clocked in at $321.14 million, beating the $292.17 million analyst consensus estimate, primarily driven by strength across retailer and e-commerce channels.
e.l.f. Beauty said it sees fiscal year earnings between $3.20 and $3.25 per share, versus the $3.51 per share estimate, and full-year revenue in a range of $1.23 billion and $1.25 billion, versus the $1.27 billion estimate.
e.l.f. Beauty shares climbed 15.5% to $179.86 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC shares jumped 21.2% to $25.97 after the company announced a $555 million private placement equity financing.
- iLearningEngines, Inc. AILE shares rose 16.7% to $5.81.
- Endava plc DAVA gained 13.1% to $33.05 following third-quarter results.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP shares gained 12.7% to $36.33 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued FY25 revenue guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 12.4% to $6.55 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and raised its dividend.
- Erasca, Inc. ERAS climbed 10% to $2.6850. Erasca Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired a total of 80,000 shares at an average price of $2.27.
- BBB Foods Inc. TBBB rose 9.7% to $27.01 as the company announced its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2024 ended March 31, 2024.
- EnerSys ENS gained 9.5% to $106.61 following fourth-quarter results.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA gained 8.4% to $1,029.74 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter and issued strong guidance for the second quarter. The company announced a 10-for-1 stock split and raised its quarterly dividend by 150%.
- Cadeler A/S CDLR gained 7.9% to $23.60.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 7.2% to $158.35 as AI-related stocks gained in sympathy with NVIDIA. Dell and Ericsson disclosed a partnership to combine to accelerate telecom network cloud transformation.
- PDD Holdings Inc. PDD gained 6.8% to $157.32 after multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
- CI&T Inc. CINT climbed 6.4% to $3.99. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi upgraded CI&T from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $6.
- Zuora, Inc. ZUO rose 5.9% to $10.44 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- AC Immune SA ACIU gained 4.6% to $3.61.
