ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
e.l.f. Beauty
(NYSE:ELF)
25.98
1.35[5.48%]
At close: May 27
25.98
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low24.85 - 26.2
52 Week High/Low20.49 - 33.63
Open / Close24.87 / 25.98
Float / Outstanding41.7M / 52.3M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 454.9K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E63.37
50d Avg. Price24.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float41.5M

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

e.l.f. Beauty reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$105.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$105.1M

Earnings Recap

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $12.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 0.15 0.09
EPS Actual 0.24 0.21 0.27 0.16
Revenue Estimate 94.78M 83.69M 79.23M 82.39M
Revenue Actual 98.12M 91.86M 97.05M 92.67M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of e.l.f. Beauty using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

e.l.f. Beauty Questions & Answers

Q
When is e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) reporting earnings?
A

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Q
What were e.l.f. Beauty’s (NYSE:ELF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $55.9M, which beat the estimate of $55.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.