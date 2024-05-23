Jim Cramer Offers His Take On Corning, Calls This Healthcare Stock A 'Terrific Spec'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX is a “terrific spec” and he recommended buying the same.

On May 9, Recursion Pharmaceuticals reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Corning Incorporated GLW has “not been able to generate the kind of return that I've wanted,” Cramer said. “I would not be a buyer all the way up here.”

On May 7, Mizuho analyst John Roberts initiated coverage on Corning with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $36.

When asked about Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR, Cramer said, “I'm not there on that.”

On May 14, Intuitive Machines reported a first-quarter GAAP loss of $2.70 per share.

The “Mad Money” host said he would hold off Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON right now.

On May 6, Axon Enterprise posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share beating market estimates of 94 cents per share.

“I like defense contractors,” Cramer said when asked about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS. “I think you stay on it, maybe even buy more.”

On May 7, Kratos Defense & Security posted stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI is “good,” Cramer said.

On April 30, Merit Medical Systems posted upbeat results for the first quarter.

Price Action:

Corning shares gained 0.3% to settle at $36.58 on Wednesday.

Axon shares fell 1.1% to close at $284.87 on Wednesday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 1.6% to settle at $9.36.

Intuitive Machines shares fell 1.2% to settle at $5.06 on Wednesday.

Kratos Defense shares fell 1.3% to settle at $21.41.

Merit Medical shares fell 0.2% to close at $82.14 on Wednesday.

