Why Arcutis Biotherapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 29%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 73 cents. Quarterly sales clocked in at $49.57 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $14.68 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares jumped 29% to $10.49 in the pre-market trading session.
Gainers
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 113.8% to $0.6098 in pre-market trading after jumping around 368% on Tuesday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT gained 94.8% to $0.1072 in pre-market trading after jumping over 41% on Tuesday. SINTX Technologies recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV shares gained 41.8% to $0.0631 in pre-market trading after surging 7% on Tuesday.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. DLPN rose 28.8% to $1.45 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares rose 17.7% to $0.0560 in pre-market trading.
- Bitfarms Ltd. BITF shares rose 16.2% to $1.87 in pre-market trading.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY gained 14.6% to $0.0675 in pre-market trading after adding around 12% on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. GME shares climbed 12.1% to $54.64 in pre-market trading following a 60% surge on Tuesday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 10.6% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX shares declined 40.1% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Tuesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter EPS results.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. BOLT shares fell 31.8% to $0.9008 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- DLocal Limited DLO fell 26.7% to $9.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings and said there is a greater likelihood of coming in towards the lower end of its guidance range.
- Intrusion Inc. INTZ shares declined 25.2% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat first-quarter sales.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. CTNT shares fell 25.2% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 442% on Tuesday. The company priced a follow-on offering for gross proceeds of $8.19 million.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD shares dipped 21.8% to $0.6650 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Tuesday.
- VirTra, Inc. VTSI shares fell 20.5% to $13.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR shares fell 10.6% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO shares declined 8.8% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Allogene Therapeutics filed for offering of up to 37.93 million shares of common stock.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR shares fell 8.6% to $15.25 in pre-market trading. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Jean Paul Prates, the CEO of Petrobras, following a dispute over dividend.
