Tesla, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Heartland Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping over 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose sharply during Monday's session on reports the company will partner with Baidu for mapping and navigation for Full Self-Driving in China.

Tesla shares jumped 10.5% to $185.94 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc . DCPH shares surged 73% to $25.36 after the company announced it will be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical for $25.60 per share in cash.

. shares surged 73% to $25.36 after the company announced it will be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical for $25.60 per share in cash. ImmunityBio, Inc . IBRX shares rose 36.3% to $10.02. ImmunityBio shares jumped around 44% on Friday after the company announced overall survival results in its QUILT 3.055 study.

. shares rose 36.3% to $10.02. ImmunityBio shares jumped around 44% on Friday after the company announced overall survival results in its QUILT 3.055 study. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares gained 35.5% to $28.56 after the company announced $1.1 billion settlement for Respironics personal injury and medical monitoring litigation. The company also reported better than expected first-quarter earnings and reaffirmed guidance.

shares gained 35.5% to $28.56 after the company announced $1.1 billion settlement for Respironics personal injury and medical monitoring litigation. The company also reported better than expected first-quarter earnings and reaffirmed guidance. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc . SLNO shares jumped 31.1% to $49.66 after the company announced it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for DCCR extended-release tablets in Prader-Willi Syndrome.

. shares jumped 31.1% to $49.66 after the company announced it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for DCCR extended-release tablets in Prader-Willi Syndrome. Mesoblast Limited MESO gained 20.7% to $7.53.

gained 20.7% to $7.53. MMTec, Inc . MTC jumped 20% to $3.38.

. jumped 20% to $3.38. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc . DNA climbed 19% to $1.0250.

. climbed 19% to $1.0250. Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC rose 17.7% to $14.98. Zoetis announced plans to sell its medicated feed additive portfolio to Phibro Animal Health for $350 million.

rose 17.7% to $14.98. Zoetis announced plans to sell its medicated feed additive portfolio to Phibro Animal Health for $350 million. Heartland Financial USA, Inc . HTLF rose 17.2% to $41.86 after UMB Financial announced it will acquire the company.

. rose 17.2% to $41.86 after UMB Financial announced it will acquire the company. Dave Inc . DAVE gained 14.6% to $50.08.

. gained 14.6% to $50.08. Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM rose 14.5% to $4.45.

rose 14.5% to $4.45. MultiPlan Corporation MPLN jumped 14% to $0.6566. MultiPlan said it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8.

jumped 14% to $0.6566. MultiPlan said it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8. Exscientia plc EXAI rose 12.7% to $4.5399.

rose 12.7% to $4.5399. Prime Medicine, Inc . PRME gained 11.2% to $4.9182 on FDA clearance of its IND application for PM359.

. gained 11.2% to $4.9182 on FDA clearance of its IND application for PM359. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . CGEM climbed 10.7% to $28.02. Cullinan Therapeutics announced appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer.

. climbed 10.7% to $28.02. Cullinan Therapeutics announced appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer. Fulton Financial Corporation FULT gained 9.3% to $17.07. Republic First Bancorp has been seized by U.S. regulators and sold to Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp.

gained 9.3% to $17.07. Republic First Bancorp has been seized by U.S. regulators and sold to Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp. Tellurian Inc. TELL gained 7.7% to $0.5031.

gained 7.7% to $0.5031. Medifast, Inc . MED rose 7% to $36.07.

. rose 7% to $36.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc . PACB rose 6.2% to $1.56.

. rose 6.2% to $1.56. Albemarle Corporation ALB gained 6% to $123.86, possibly on reports indicating Saudi Arabia is looking to obtain lithium from abroad for its EV efforts.

gained 6% to $123.86, possibly on reports indicating Saudi Arabia is looking to obtain lithium from abroad for its EV efforts. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc . TNDM rose 5.7% to $37.21 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $21 to $45.

. rose 5.7% to $37.21 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $21 to $45. Paramount Global PARA rose 4.8% to $12.48 on reports of the Redstone family and David Ellison making concessions to investors, with Ellison reportedly proposing to purchase a block of shares at a premium.

rose 4.8% to $12.48 on reports of the Redstone family and David Ellison making concessions to investors, with Ellison reportedly proposing to purchase a block of shares at a premium. GrafTech International Ltd . EAF gained 4.4% to $1.65.

. gained 4.4% to $1.65. Roku, Inc. ROKU rose 4.1% to $58.65. Seaport Global analyst David Joyce upgraded Roku from Neutral to Buy and announced a $74 price target.

