Netflix To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $580 to $705. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Netflix shares gained 0.4% to close at $620.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup increased the price target for International Paper Company IP from $36 to $46. Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. International Paper shares jumped 11% to close at $38.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY price target from $85 to $95. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Best Buy shares rose 1.4% to close at $78.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $820 to $1,030. Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating. NVIDIA shares gained 1.1% to close at $893.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT price target from $203 to $215. BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Market Perform rating. Hilton Worldwide shares rose 0.8% to close at $208.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $47 to $51. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral rating. Cisco shares fell 0.3% to close at $49.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark boosted Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME price target from $9 to $14. Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating. Tencent Music Entertainment shares gained 6.4% to close at $11.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital boosted Core & Main, Inc. CNM price target from $58 to $64. Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson maintained a Buy rating. Core & Main shares gained 7.5% to close at $54.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Chevron Corporation CVX price target from $195 to $200. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained a Buy rating. Chevron shares gained 0.8% to close at $156.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $200 to $220. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating. JPMorgan shares rose 0.6% to close at $193.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Micron Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Loading...
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in