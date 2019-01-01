Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $144.00 expecting HLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.80% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $143.00 to $144.00. The current price Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) is trading at is $141.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
