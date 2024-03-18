Nvidia Reveals Blackwell GPU, Highlights Partnerships With Top Companies At GTC: 'The Whole Industry Is Gearing Up'

Loading... Loading...

Technology giant NVIDIA Corporation NVDA highlighted several new products and partnerships Monday during its GTC artificial intelligence event.

Here's a look at some of the highlights.

Blackwell Revealed: The highly anticipated next GPU from Nvidia was unveiled Monday with Blackwell shown off onstage by company CEO Jensen Huang.

"Blackwell is not a chip, it's the name of a platform," Huang said.

Huang highlighted the capabilities of Blackwell and how the new product will help power generative AI.

"This is a miracle."

Huang also highlighted that Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Oracle Corp ORCL as companies gearing up for Blackwell and as partners of the company.

"The whole industry is gearing up for Blackwell," Huang said.

Better Weather Predictions: Huang highlighted Nvidia working with The Weather Company to provide better weather predictions.

The company's Earth2 will help better predict extreme weather using artificial intelligence.

A video showed Nvidia's CorrDiff showing 2km resolution, compared to current AI forecasts that can predict storms with 25km resolution.

Nvidia will have 1000x the speed of traditional weather forecasts and can better provide predictions on the outcomes of storms. The result could be minimalizing casualties and damages, Huang said.

Enterprise Partnerships: Huang said that many companies in the enterprise software field are sitting on a lot of data and a potential goldmine of information. With Nvidia, the companies can build their own copilots.

Huang names SAP SE SAP, ServiceNow Inc NOW, Cohesity, Snowflake Inc SNOW, NetApp Inc NTAP and Dell Technologies Inc DELL as companies partnered with Nvidia on building copilots.

Robotics: Huang said the next wave of robotics could soon have its ChatGPT moment as capabilities and use cases become more understandable and easily adaptable.

The Nvidia CEO highlighted humanoid robotics as the next evolution and an item that could be more useful in the future.

"We have the necessary technology," Huang said.

A video played highlighting Project Groot, which will be a humanoid robot for learning.

Other Highlights: Huang announced that Nvidia's Omniverse Cloud will stream on the Vision Pro reality headset from Apple Inc AAPL.

The Nvidia CEO said this will help portal a person into the omniverse and have workflow capabilities.

Huang also highlighted increased work with the automotive sector on self-driving cars. Nvidia will begin shipping items to several automotive companies next year covering items such as computer vision and AI.

"We're building the entire stack," Huang said.

Huang named BYD Company ADR BYDDY as one of the companies adopting Nvidia's next-generation automotive platform.

Nvidia is also working to grow in the health care sector by providing AI capabilities to help with items such as imaging and robotics, genomics, bioinformatics and drug discovery.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares trade at $884.55 at market close Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $251.30 to $974.

