Blend Labs Reports Q4 Results, Joins Alta Equipment, Despegar.com And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. BLND rose sharply during Friday’s session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Blend Labs posted quarterly loss of 9 cents per share, in-line with market estimates of 9 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $36.10 million versus estimates of $36.93 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Blend Labs shares jumped 24.3% to $2.92 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX jumped 57.1% to $12.86 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

American Vanguard Corporation AVD rose 25.8% to $13.32 following fourth-quarter financial results.

Tredegar Corporation TG climbed 18% to $4.73 following fourth-quarter financial results.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL gained 16.3% to $283.29 after the company announced FDA approval of Rezdiffra for the treatment of patients with noncirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT climbed 15.1% to $31.81. Roth MKM recently maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $12.50 to $27.50.

EHang Holdings Limited EH rose 14.3% to $15.56 after the company reported financial fourth-quarter results above estimates and issued first-quarter revenue guidance.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM surged 13% to $1.6502.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. CRGX gained 13% to $31.74.

CS Disco, Inc. LAW rose 11.9% to $7.71. CS Disco's board approved a $20 million share repurchase authorization.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG gained 10.7% to $11.64 following better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Despegar.com, Corp. DESP climbed 9.6% to $10.85 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with sales beating estimates.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR gained 8.8% to $7.03.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA rose 8.6% to $5.18.

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR gained 7.4% to $5.25.

Bioventus Inc. BVS gained 6.9% to $5.55.

Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB gained 6.9% to $13.13. Piper Sandler recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $8 to $20.

Lithium Americas Corp. LAC gained 6% to $6.35 following 2023 full year and fourth quarter results.

The Buckle, Inc. BKE rose 5.4% to $39.71 following fourth-quarter 2023 results.

