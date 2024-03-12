Oracle To Rally Around 40%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD from $25 to $19. Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Perform rating. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.9% to close at $24.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC cut the price target for Asana, Inc. ASAN from $18 to $16. HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey maintained a Reduce rating. Asana shares fell 1% to close at $18.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush boosted Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $95 to $103. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating. Micron shares fell 3.2% to close at $94.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $125 to $124. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Overweight rating. NIKE shares gained 1.9% to close at $101.08 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased SentinelOne, Inc. S price target from $28 to $32. Wedbush analyst Taz Koujalgi maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. SentinelOne shares fell 1.8% to close at $26.97 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation H from $150 to $160. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Neutral rating. Hyatt shares fell 1.6% to close at $154.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased Vaxcyte, Inc. PCVX price target from $69 to $113. Mizuho analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating. Vaxcyte shares fell 3.4% to close at $70.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho boosted Oracle Corporation ORCL price target from $140 to $160. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Buy rating. Oracle shares rose 1.5% to close at $114.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased EQT Corporation EQT price target from $52 to $60. B of A Securities analyst Doug Leggate maintained a Buy rating. EQT shares fell 7.8% to close at $34.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $120 to $158. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Dollar General shares rose 1.3% to close at $159.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
