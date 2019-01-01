ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) was reported by Mizuho on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting ACAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.08% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) was provided by Mizuho, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $27.00. The current price ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is trading at is $17.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
