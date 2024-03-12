Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal third quarter.

Oracle’s third-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $13.3 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $13.306 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.38 per share.

Oracle shares jumped 13.4% to $129.46 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. SGLY gained 88.6% to $5.94 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.

gained 15.1% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and announced a $20 million share repurchase program. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO shares gained 15% to $20.61 in pre-market trading after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Losers

Renalytix Plc RNLX fell 19.3% to $0.92 pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday. Renalytix recently received an unsolicited acquisition approach from a large, publicly-listed strategic diagnostics company and is evaluating an acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, the share capital of the company.

shares tumbled 10.2% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Monday. Marpai shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary Q4 net revenue results. Also, the company announced an "Off-Cycle" new client agreement. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL shares fell 5.9% to $9.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

