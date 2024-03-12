Kohl's, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Kohl's Corporation KSS to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Kohl's shares gained 0.2% to $27.25 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corp ORCL reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Oracle shares climbed 14.3% to $130.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $23.64 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.6% to $55.25 in after-hours trading.

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW posted an adjusted loss for its first quarter, while sales missed views. Calavo Growers shares gained 1% to $28.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC IGT to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the opening bell. International Game Technology shares fell 1.4% to $24.80 in after-hours trading.

