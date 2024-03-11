Netflix To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stifel raised the price target for STAAR Surgical Company STAA from $30 to $50. Stifel analyst Thomas Stephan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. STAAR Surgical shares gained 2.1% to close at $35.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation H from $149 to $156. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hyatt shares gained 0.1% to close at $156.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM price target from $215 to $265. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 5.1% to close at $234.90 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation COST from $614 to $700. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Costco shares fell 7.6% to close at $725.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Snap-on Incorporated SNA price target from $240 to $275. B of A Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki maintained the stock with an Underperform rating. Snap-on shares gained 0.2% to close at $295.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIO Inc. NIO from $13 to $10. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao maintained an Overweight rating. NIO shares gained 0.5% to close at $5.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS increased General Electric Company GE price target from $138 to $191. UBS analyst Chris Snyder maintained an Buy rating. GE shares gained 0.9% to close at $167.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer boosted Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $615 to $725. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares fell 0.6% to close at $604.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ price target from $285 to $295. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating. Constellation shares gained 0.9% to close at $257.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Broadcom Inc. AVGO price target from $1,265 to $1,500. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained an Outperform rating. Broadcom shares fell 7% to close at $1,308.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
