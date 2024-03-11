Oracle, Casey's General Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE to report quarterly earnings at 24 cents per share on revenue of $776.06 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fortrea Holdings shares gained 2.9% to $37.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation ORCL to have earned $1.38 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares slipped 0.02% to $112.40 in after-hours trading.

AMREP Corporation AXR reported earnings of 2 cents per share for its 2024 fiscal third quarter, versus year-ago earnings of $3.12 per share. Its sales rose to $12.69 million from $9.12 million. AMREP shares gained 0.7% to close at $23.00 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the closing bell, Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW is projected to post quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share on revenue of $252.67 million. Calavo Growers shares gained 1.4% to $29.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares fell 0.2% to $301.50 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Cramer Says Sprout Social Is In A 'Hot Spot,' But This Energy Stock Is 'Too Down And Out'