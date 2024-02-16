Applied Materials Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Texas Roadhouse, Vulcan Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT rose sharply in today’s session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance.

Applied Materials reported quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91 by 11.52%. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.71 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $6.48 billion by 3.55%, and representing a 0.47% decrease over sales of $6.74 billion from the same period last year.

Applied Materials shares jumped 8.3% to $203.27 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA shares jumped 23.4% to $30.25 following upbeat results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD shares gained 21% to $91.66 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX rose 19% to $11.31. Nvidia recently reported a 59,632 share stake in the company.

Backblaze, Inc. BLZE jumped 17.2% to $9.55 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued full year 2024 revenue guidance above estimates.

Toast, Inc. TOST climbed 16.6% to $22.39 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter adjusted subscription services and financial technology solutions guidance. Also the company authorized a $250 million share repurchase program.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares gained 15.8% to $191.79 as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Nayax Ltd. NYAX climbed 15.6% to $30.99. Nayax is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 28, 2024.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL rose 13.1% to $495.00 following upbeat quarterly results.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE gained 11.9% to $17.88.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH rose 10% to $147.30 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter GAAP EPS results. Also, Wedbush and Stephens & Co raised their respective price targets on the stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT climbed 9.8% to $14.12 as the company agreed to be acquired by General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. SWAV gained 9.6% to $258.98 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT surged 7.9% to $134.73 after the FDA accepted and filed the company's efficacy supplement to the Biologics License Application for ELEVIDYS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO jumped 7.1% to $352.10 following upbeat earnings.

Vulcan Materials Company VMC gained 5.6% to $256.08 following strong results.

Artivion, Inc. AORT gained 4.1% to $18.78 following strong quarterly results.

DT Midstream, Inc. DTM rose 4% to $54.51 following upbeat earnings.

