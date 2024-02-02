Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and initiated a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share.

The company also announced a $50 billion increase to its share repurchase authorization.

Meta shares climbed 16.5% to $460.02 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited CCTG gained 55.1% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after dipping around 82% on Thursday.

Losers

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares dipped 17.7% to $0.3236 in pre-market trading. AgriFORCE Growing Systems received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application 17/983,109 titled "Automated Growing Systems."

