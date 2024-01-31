Why Sintx Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company announced its subsidiary Technology Assessment & Transfer entered into a Cooperative Research and Development agreement with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory.

Sintx Technologies shares jumped 39.3% to $0.3393 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 50.3% to $11.95 in pre-market trading after dipping around 39% on Tuesday.

gained 50.3% to $11.95 in pre-market trading after dipping around 39% on Tuesday. Minim, Inc. MINM shares jumped 31.1% to $3.33 in pre-market trading. David E. Lazar disclosed a 51% active stake in Minim Inc.

shares jumped 31.1% to $3.33 in pre-market trading. David E. Lazar disclosed a 51% active stake in Minim Inc. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT surged 25.5% to $0.1010 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Tuesday.

surged 25.5% to $0.1010 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Tuesday. Paramount Global PARA gained 20.6% to $16.50 in pre-market trading. Byron Allen offered $14.3 billion to buy all of the outstanding shares of Paramount Global, Bloomberg reported.

gained 20.6% to $16.50 in pre-market trading. Byron Allen offered $14.3 billion to buy all of the outstanding shares of Paramount Global, Bloomberg reported. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP shares gained 13.1% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Tuesday.

shares gained 13.1% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Tuesday. Nyxoah S.A. NYXH shares rose 11.3% to $9.07 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Tuesday.

shares rose 11.3% to $9.07 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW shares climbed 11% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Pixelworks shares jumped 13% on Tuesday after the company entered into a multi-year agreement with Walt Disney Studios.

shares climbed 11% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Pixelworks shares jumped 13% on Tuesday after the company entered into a multi-year agreement with Walt Disney Studios. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN shares rose 11% to $0.70 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 11% to $0.70 in pre-market trading. Talphera, Inc. TLPH shares gained 8.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Tuesday.

Losers

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares dipped 44% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Nuvve shares gained over 6% on Tuesday after the company announced a $16 million deal with Fresno EOC.

shares dipped 44% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Nuvve shares gained over 6% on Tuesday after the company announced a $16 million deal with Fresno EOC. Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK shares fell 41% to $0.7377 in pre-market trading. Remark Holdings shares jumped 264% on Tuesday following a Tweet from the company's X account suggesting an unconfirmed deal with Microsoft..

shares fell 41% to $0.7377 in pre-market trading. Remark Holdings shares jumped 264% on Tuesday following a Tweet from the company's X account suggesting an unconfirmed deal with Microsoft.. Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX fell 19.1% to $0.1739 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday.

fell 19.1% to $0.1739 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX shares fell 17.7% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Tuesday.

shares fell 17.7% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 17.4% to $0.3550.

fell 17.4% to $0.3550. Oblong, Inc. OBLG declined 17.1% to $0.1806 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Tuesday.

declined 17.1% to $0.1806 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Tuesday. American Superconductor Corporation AMSC shares declined 14.3% to $11.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

shares declined 14.3% to $11.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. Pinstripes Holdings Inc. PNST shares declined 12.4% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner recently initiated coverage on Pinstripes Holdings with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6.

shares declined 12.4% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner recently initiated coverage on Pinstripes Holdings with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6. Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO shares dipped 11.4% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 62% on Tuesday.

shares dipped 11.4% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 62% on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL shares fell 5.6% to $144.45 in pre-market trading. Alphabet posted better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. However, Google’s advertising sales came in short of market estimates.

Now Read This: Alphabet, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday