Alphabet, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mostly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Boeing Company BA to report a quarterly loss at 78 cents per share on revenue of $21.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Boeing shares fell 0.2% to $199.99 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL posted better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. However, Google’s advertising sales came in short of market estimates. Alphabet shares fell 5.7% to $144.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM to earn $2.37 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.4% to $145.41 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT posted upbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $62 billion, which was up 18% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $61.12 billion. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $407.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Phillips 66 PSX to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $36.5 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.3% to $142.00 in after-hours trading.

