Why Quanex Building Products Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation NX moved lower during Friday’s session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Quanex Building Products shares fell 10.7% to $30.95 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Getaround, Inc. GETR shares climbed 128.3% to $0.3767 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results.

gained 81.4% to $9.57 after the company announced it will be acquired by Fury Resources. Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH shares climbed 61.7% to $0.2749 after the company and Arrive Technology announced an agreement and plan of merger.

shares gained 60.2% to $10.25. Elevai Labs, Inc. ELAB gained 32.4% to $2.41.

rose 31.7% to $18.49. NCS Multistage Holdings said that its subsidiary has settled outstanding litigation with Boyd & McWilliams. iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT surged 31.6% to $1.29.

surged 31.6% to $1.29. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA gained 27% to $4.7764. Verrica Pharmaceuticals' development and commercialization partner Torii Pharmaceutical revealed positive top-line results from confirmatory Phase 3 trial of TO-208 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in Japan.

gained 23% to $3.3134. Netcapital Inc. NCPL shares rose 21.2% to $0.42 following second-quarter results.

gained 20% to $1.8001. La Rosa Holdings acquired a 100% interest in the company’s franchisee - La Rosa Realty CW Properties in Longwood, Florida. Genius Group Limited GNS rose 19% to $0.7025. Genius Group expects full year 2023 revenue in the range of $27 million-$29 million.

rose 18.2% to $0.1791 after falling 35% on Thursday. Near Intelligence, Inc. NIR gained 16.3% to $0.0857 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.

gained 13.8% to $0.1791 following second-quarter results. ATN International, Inc. ATNI rose 13.1% to $38.12. ATN International Board of Directors expanded share repurchase program to $25 million and increased dividend from $0.21 to $0.24 per share.

surged 10.4% to $9.02. Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX gained 9.5% to $1.03.

Losers

Chanson International Holding CHSN fell 78% to $3.24.

shares fell 72.8% to $3.78 after jumping over 246% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $4 per share. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. AADI shares fell 56.4% to $2.3450 after the company reported interim results from the PRECISION1 trial of nab-sirolimus.

fell 40.4% to $0.3101 after declining around 10% on Thursday. Northann Corp. NCL fell 40.4% to $6.68.

shares fell 38% to $3.33 after jumping 115% on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE fell 35.8% to $1.0784 after the company reported pricing of $50 million public offering.

fell 26.7% to $7.70. Cingulate Inc. CING fell 25.5% to $2.1522. On Dec 13, Cingulate's Louis G. Van Horn, Chief Financial Officer, retired from the company.

fell 25% to $0.45. Freight Technologies shares jumped 122% on Thursday after the company announced Amazon Mexico renewed its selection of Fr8App for its logistical solutions. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT dipped 16% to $6.00.

dipped 16% to $6.00. Scholastic Corporation SCHL fell 11.8% to $36.59 after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company’s board also approved an additional $66 million for share repurchases.

declined 11.5% to $8.48. Indivior PLC INDV fell 9.6% to $14.81.

fell 9.3% to $13.43. SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC fell 9% to $2.1910. Nautilus Biotechnology filed suit in US District Court against SomaLogic and California Institute of Technology seeking declaratory judgment that the company does not infringe any claims of US Patent No. 7,842,793 related to DNA origami structures.

