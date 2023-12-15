BONK, Dogecoin Rival, Surges 75% - Analyst Predicts 20x Gain, Trump Leads Biden In All 7 Swing States - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
US Markets
- Scholastic Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lennar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
- Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone Following Economic Reports; Dow Records New High
Crypto
- EXCLUSIVE: EQI Bank's Eli Taranto Talks Bitcoin Spot ETF Optimism, Reflects On Cathie Wood's $1M BTC Prediction
- Solana's Saga Smartphone Sales Soar Tenfold, Nearing Sell-Out, Amid Ongoing BONK Mania
- Coinbase Effect? Dogecoin Rival BONK Soars 75% — Analyst Projects '20x' Surge For The Meme Coin
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Spike Amid Post-FOMC Cheer: Analyst Says Over $20B Capital Flowing Into BTC, ETH Today
US Politics
- Majority Of Republican Voters Stand By Trump Because Of His No-Compromise Stance With Democrats
- Bill Ackman Says Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Is 'Spot On' That US Inclusion Agenda Has Created 'New Form Of Racism'
- Georgia Republican Apologizes To Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Aggressive' Handling Allegations
- Former Fed Economist Claudia Sahm Credits American Workers, Fiscal Policy For A Soft Landing In 2024, But Praises Powell For Not Crashing
- Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Tops 2024 Election Poll For Fourth Time In Five Weeks, Why Democrats Should Be Concerned
- Trump Can Continue On 2024 Michigan Republican Primary Ballot, Rules Appeals Court
- Trump Now Beating Biden In All 7 Swing States Says One Poll: Here's The Lead, Why Current President Should Be Concerned
World Politics
- EU Opens Membership Discussions With Ukraine Amid Ongoing War With Russia
- Russian Victory In Ukraine May Allow China To Expand Influence As US Stretches Thin, War Analysts Warn
- Kim Jong Un May Test Ballistic Missile Capable of Reaching US This Month To Ramp Up Threat, South Korean NSA Says
- Erdogan's Aide Says Hamas Chief 'Might Have Been' In Turkey During October Israel Attack
- Elizabeth Warren Writes To Mark Zuckerberg, Asks For 'Transparency' On Palestinian-Related Content Suppression On Instagram
US Economy
- Mohamed El-Erian Says America's Leadership Eroding, Foresees More Global Disorder If Western-Led Economic Order Fails
World Economy
Tech
- Google To Test Feature Restricting Advertisers' Cookie Tracking In 2024
- Artificial Intelligence Pegged As Financial Risk By US Regulators
- MacBooks, iPads May Soon Have OLED Screens As Apple Reportedly Sets To Revolutionize Display Industry
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla's New Report Says Powerwall With Solar Outperforms Traditional Generators
- No Tesla Recall In Europe Despite US Safety Concerns, Says Dutch Authority
- GM CEO Mary Barra Admits Tesla Deserves 'Lot Of Credit' For Helping EV Market But Expects Dynamics To Change
- Tesla Stands Out As 'Only Investable EV Play' Amid Rival Cutbacks, Says Gary Black: 'Find Me Another Megacap With That Type Of Growth'
- Gary Black Sees Rivian Delivering 54K Vehicles This Year, Says EV Maker To Turn Gross Margin Positive By 2024 End
- Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas Downplays Impact Of Tesla's 2M Vehicle Recall, But Flags Delay In FSD V12 And Departure Of Key AI Executives
Consumer
Communication
- Will Disney Finally Let Go Of Mickey Mouse? Questions Arise As Copyright Set To Expire In 2024
- Elon Musk's X Inches Closer To Payment Features With Pennsylvania License
Space
- Why Rocket Lab USA Shares Are Flying Higher Today
- Jeff Bezos Reveals Blue Origin's Role In Amazon Exit: Envisions 'Trillion Humans' Across Solar System
- Elon Musk's SpaceX Envisions Rapid Scaling, Aiming For 144 Launches In 2024
- SpaceX Worth $180 Billion Now: Musk-Owned Company's Value Tops Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Disney, Verizon, IBM, Pfizer, UPS
- SpaceX Is Granted Approval By FCC To Test Signals Between Starlink Satellites, Mobile Phones
