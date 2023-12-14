Former Fed Economist Claudia Sahm Credits American Workers, Fiscal Policy For A Soft Landing In 2024, But Praises Powell For Not Crashing

Loading... Loading...

In a series of tweets on Thursday, former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm shared her insights on the potential for a soft landing in 2024, crediting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for this outcome. Using a flight simulator image of Everest base camp’s Lukla airport, Sahm illustrated her point, emphasizing the role of American workers and fiscal policy over the Federal Reserve’s actions.

What Happened: Sahm’s aeronautical-themed posts on X, formerly Twitter, outlined a comprehensive view of the Federal Reserve’s role in the recent economic cycle. She acknowledged that while Powell agrees with the prospect of a soft landing in 2024, the Fed was not the main driver behind the fluctuations in inflation and jobs.

Sahm described the Fed’s actions as an updraft in 2020, a tailwind in 2021, a headwind in 2022-23, and a calming presence in 2024. However, she stressed that the primary factors influencing the economy were fiscal policies and the resilience of American workers.

Sahm argued that attributing the primary role in managing inflation to the Fed overlooks the significant impact of supply-side factors. She pointed out that Powell did not directly address issues like unloading docks, drilling, processing work visas, or managing the labor market. Sahm gave credit to the Fed for not exacerbating the situation, comparing its restraint to the more aggressive approach taken by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker. However, she cautioned against giving Powell all the credit, as this could lead to misunderstandings in macroeconomic learning.

See Also: Fed Pivot Or Pushback: Markets Poised For Tense Policy Finale To 2023

Why It Matters: Sahm’s perspective is significant in the context of ongoing debates about the Federal Reserve’s influence on the economy. Her comments come amid contrasting views, such as those expressed by economist Peter Schiff, who criticized Powell for rate cut reversals and doubted the return of CPI to normal levels.

Sahm’s analysis aligns more with the recent dovish signals from the Fed, which sparked market euphoria. Her emphasis on the role of fiscal policy and the labor force in navigating economic challenges offers a nuanced understanding of the factors influencing inflation and employment.

As the economy moves toward 2024, Sahm’s insights underscore the importance of recognizing the diverse elements at play in shaping economic outcomes. Her analysis suggests that while the Federal Reserve plays a crucial role, it is not the sole actor in the economic narrative. This perspective is vital for understanding the complexities of economic policy and its real-world impacts.

Photo by Niamh Blanchard on Shutterstock

Read Next: Fed’s 2023 Policy Twists: The Turning Points And Markets’ Reactions

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.