MacBooks, iPads May Soon Have OLED Screens As Apple Reportedly Sets To Revolutionize Display Industry

In a significant move, insiders have revealed that Apple Inc. AAPL intends to incorporate OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens into its iPads and MacBooks, an initiative that could drastically transform the $150 billion display industry.

What Happened: Apple will reportedly begin employing OLED displays in its iPads starting next year, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday. Furthermore, Apple is working on creating an OLED MacBook, which is slated for production by the second half of 2025.

This shift towards OLED is a major victory for OLED manufacturers Samsung Display and LG Display from South Korea and China’s BOE Technology Holding. However, it could pose a threat to display manufacturers such as JDI and Sharp of Japan and AUO and Innolux of Taiwan, who have a limited presence in the OLED market.

Moreover, Apple is considering the development of foldable iPads once OLED screens are incorporated, although a definite timeline hasn’t been set. Companies such as Huawei and Samsung have already embraced OLED displays for tablets, strengthening the Chinese display supply chain and signaling a shift from LCD to OLED due to Samsung’s dominance in OLED technology and extensive production capacity.

The transition of Apple’s iPhones to OLED displays in 2020 had a significant impact on the global display industry. Experts predict a similar disruption with the introduction of OLED screens in iPads, the world’s leading tablet.

Why It Matters: Apple, grappling with declining sales in its Mac and iPad segments, plans to launch a series of new models and enhancements in early 2024. The last quarter saw a 34% fall in Mac sales, dropping to 7.61 billion, while iPad revenue experienced a 10% decrease to $6.44 billion. This move to OLED displays could be a part of Apple’s broader strategy to reverse this sales decline.

