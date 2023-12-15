Russian Victory In Ukraine May Allow China To Expand Influence As US Stretches Thin, War Analysts Warn

Loading... Loading...

The stalling of U.S. military aid to Ukraine in Congress could have dire global implications for the U.S., warns a Washington-based think tank.

What Happened: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by Business Insider, sounded the alarm over a potential Russian victory in Ukraine. This could stretch U.S. resources thin and possibly embolden China, they argued. The ISW’s assessment, released Thursday, stressed that the U.S. has more at stake in Ukraine’s conflict than generally recognized.

Analysts speculate that a Russian victory could force the U.S. to redeploy troops and stealth jets to Eastern Europe, stretching U.S. resources thin. This could potentially open the door for China to expand its territorial influence, particularly concerning Taiwan.

The ISW’s analysts contend that Western military aid to Ukraine would be a cheaper and more strategic move for the U.S. than if Ukraine were to lose the conflict. They caution that a potential Russian takeover could necessitate a costly and indefinite U.S. military commitment.

Why It Matters: These warnings come in the wake of President Joe Biden‘s reluctance to commit additional aid to Ukraine, a fact underscored in a recent press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite verbal support for Ukraine, Biden left Zelenskyy without a solid commitment to continued weapons aid amidst Republican resistance to further funding.

In the larger geopolitical picture, China’s increasing trade with Russia, including military gear, has been bolstering Russia’s war efforts. This growing trade alliance is facilitating Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine, further complicating the international situation.

