EU Opens Membership Discussions With Ukraine Amid Ongoing War With Russia

In a significant political milestone for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the European Union on Thursday reportedly started membership negotiations with Ukraine.

What Happened: The EU’s decision to initiate talks comes amid the ongoing Russian resistance and follows the U.S.’s refusal to provide Ukraine with additional military aid, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, the EU has yet to reach an agreement on a new $54 billion budget support package for Ukraine, with discussions set to resume in the coming year.

The decision, which met with opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, supports Ukraine’s aspirations to join the West and reduce the long-standing influence of Moscow. Still, the EU negotiations could last several years and face potential disruptions.

Securing Ukraine’s future in Western institutions requires not only this critical decision but also essential financial aid from the EU. Despite the current lack of agreement on a new budget aid, the EU leaders are working to create a package that includes approximately $36 billion in loans and $19 billion in grants for Ukraine.

Alongside Ukraine, the EU has also decided to start accession talks with Moldova, another ex-Soviet republic facing economic and military pressure from Russia. The EU leaders further agreed on a new package of economic sanctions on Russia, introducing new import and export bans.

Zelenskyy, who attended the EU summit via video due to Orban’s opposition, used his speech to plead with the bloc’s leaders not to “fall back into indecision.”

Why It Matters: This development follows President Joe Biden’s noncommittal stance on additional U.S. aid for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. President Zelenskyy had earlier requested the EU to fast-track Ukraine’s admission into the organization. The war-torn nation has been seeking support amid the West’s alleged “war fatigue,” as voiced by Zelenskyy’s top aide, Andrii Yermak.

