Erdogan's Aide Says Hamas Chief 'Might Have Been' In Turkey During October Israel Attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‘s aide suggested that senior figures from Hamas might have been in Turkey at the time of the Oct. 7 attacks.

What Happened: Erdogan’s chief security advisor, Akif Cagatay Kilic, in an interview with CNN, upheld Turkey’s choice to host senior Hamas members, saying it was part of their peace-making initiatives.

He confirmed that Hamas members were free to enter and exit Turkey, thereby validating their established presence in the nation.

Speculations are rife that Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh might have been in Turkey, instead of his usual residence in Qatar, during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Kilic did not dismiss these rumors, admitting the possibility. "He might have been," he said.

"The issue is not where [Hamas members] are at what time, the issue is how can we resolve the conflict that we're having, the war that we're having right now," he added.

"We're talking on this issue in light of today's events, but the reality is that in the past for example, the Israeli government itself asked us… more than 10 years ago, to engage with Hamas, to work with them."

Kilic staunchly defended Turkey’s ties with Hamas despite it being labeled a terrorist organization by several countries. He cautioned Israel against any attempt to target Hamas leaders in Turkey, terming such an action as “unacceptable.”

Before the Oct. 7 attack, Erdogan had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking to mend strained relations despite disagreements over Palestinian rights.

Despite Erdogan’s recent characterization of Israel as a “terrorist state” and tense relations, Kilic clarified that there were no discussions underway about imposing economic sanctions.

Why It Matters: The escalation of the Gaza conflict has attracted global attention, with diplomatic efforts intensifying to broker peace. High-level discussions between U.S. officials and Israeli counterparts have focused on the need for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire​.

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence services are planning to target Hamas leaders globally. Israeli officials have revealed that Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the nation's top spy agencies to prepare for a campaign against Hamas leaders residing in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar.

The Israeli counterattacks on Gaza, targeting Hamas, have caused more than 18,700 fatalities and over 41,000 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In Israel, at least 1,200 individuals have lost their lives, and 6,900 others have sustained injuries due to attacks by Hamas.

