Trump Can Continue On 2024 Michigan Republican Primary Ballot, Rules Appeals Court

In a notable decision, the Michigan Court of Appeals won’t stop former President Donald Trump from contesting the 2024 Republican primary ballot. The court reached this conclusion despite objections stemming from Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol attack.

What Happened: The Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed challenges to Trump’s potential presence on the forthcoming primary ballot. Detractors contended that Trump’s conduct during the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack should invalidate his candidacy, reported ABC affiliate WTOK citing the Associated Press on Thursday.

Despite this, the court upheld two lower court rulings without deliberating on whether Trump is subject to the insurrection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Unanimously, the court indicated that, under Michigan law, the responsibility of selecting primary ballot candidates rests with political parties and individual candidates.

The court decided that a discussion on Trump’s possible spot on the general election ballot was premature. It is anticipated that the lawsuits contesting Trump may be escalated to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has yet to rule on the insurrection clause.

This decision aligns with a similar ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court, which also permitted Trump to remain on the state’s primary ballot, citing the election as a party-run contest.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

