SpaceX Is Granted Approval By FCC To Test Signals Between Starlink Satellites, Mobile Phones

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission issued a notice on Thursday stating that it granted SpaceX approval to perform tests on, "signals between orbiting Starlink satellites and normal mobile phones on the ground using airwaves."

Here's a look at the details.

What To Know: According to a Bloomberg article, the trials will utilize approximately 2,000 test devices and 840 satellites and leverage a partnership with T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.

The requested authorization for the trials by the company was for six months.

SpaceX stated to the FCC that it will be able to test its direct-to-cell technology, a step further by the company into the growing market for satellite-enabled calls which seeks to employ the use of consumer mobile phones, as opposed to specialized equipment.

A major goal of the services is to provide connections to remote areas that cell towers are unable to reach.

Photo: WikiImages from Pixabay