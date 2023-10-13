Why Comtech Telecommunications Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG shares rose 295.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH shares gained 70% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Thursday.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC shares climbed 64% to $0.3296 in pre-market trading.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS shares rose 55.5% to $0.5114 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 52% on Thursday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 31.1% to $0.4876 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma recently said that its oral opaganib shows a significant increase in survival time (at 150 mg/kg twice daily dose) in a U.S. Army-funded in vivo Ebola virus study, making it the first host-directed molecule to show activity in the Ebola virus disease..
- Datasea Inc. DTSS shares jumped 29.2% to $0.3220 in pre-market trading. Datasea recently said FY23 revenue fell 59% to $7.045 million.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT gained 18.2% to $0.1584 in pre-market trading, after falling around 21% on Thursday.
- Getaround, Inc. GETR shares rose 18.2% to $0.3278 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ rose 17.4% to $3.45 in pre-market trading.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL shares surged 16.8% to $9.51 in pre-market trading after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA fell 28.8% to $12.49 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences issued a statement regarding leaked internal CUNY report.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH fell 25.8% to $17.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast for the first quarter.
- BeyondSpring Inc. BYSI shares fell 23.4% to $0.8188 in pre-market trading, after jumping 46% on Thursday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA shares fell 16.6% to $4.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 80% on Thursday. Edesa Biotech secured a commitment of up to C$23 million from the Government of Canada for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of the company's first-in-class therapeutic candidate.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS fell 15.7% to $0.2865 in pre-market trading, after surging over 25% on Thursday.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS fell 15.5% to $2.34 in pre-market trading, after gaining 55% on Thursday. The company announced late Wednesday that it will provide delivery services for RIDE! Space.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK shares fell 12.8% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Thursday.
- Society Pass Incorporated SOPA shares fell 12.2% to $0.3118 in pre-market trading. Society Pass shares jumped around 33% on Thursday after the company announced an equity line of up to $40 million to invest into operating subsidiaries projected to go public in 2024.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX fell 11.4% to $0.93 in pre-market, after jumping 28% on Thursday.
- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. PRZO shares fell 9% to $1.95 in pre-market trading, after gaining 30% on Thursday.
