Why Heritage Insurance Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- ObsEva SA OBSV rose 93.1% to $0.2047 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Thursday. ObsEva recently announced strategic reorganization to consolidate operations in Switzerland.
- Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. BFRG rose 53.1% to $4.18 in pre-market trading. Bullfrog AI recently priced its IPO at $6.50 per share.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 28.7% to $0.1461 in pre-market trading. Rubius Therapeutics recently outlined dissolution plan, after unsuccessful attempt on alternatives.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 19.7% to $0.2278 in pre-market trading. Smart for Life is scheduled to hold shareholder meeting on March 15, 2023.
- HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. HUBC rose 17.6% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Thursday.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG rose 15.4% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after posting Q4 results.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI shares rose 15% to $24.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 13% to $0.0767 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies shares jumped 40% on Thursday after the company announced $51 million of new funding, an amendment that increases existing securitization to $185 million, and other related transactions.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU shares rose 12.5% to $0.2250 in pre-market trading. Aspen Group's Aspen University institution received a Show Cause notice from Distance Education Accrediting Commission.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares rose 9.9% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
Losers
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 31.2% to $2.60 in pre-market after the FDA declined to grant the company's request for Emergency Use Authorization for sabizabulin.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA shares dropped 18.9% to $8.39 in pre-market trading. Arcadia Biosciences announced $6 million private placement of 666,334 shares priced at a premium price of $9 per share to market under Nasdaq rules.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX fell 18.7% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported underwritten public offerings of common and preferred stock.
- Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC fell 14.2% to $1.27 in pre-market trading. Diversified Healthcare shares jumped 59% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 13.2% to $0.5112 in pre-market trading. Biophytis shares jumped over 38% on Thursday after the company announced the signature of a master service agreement with Instel Chimos, a pharmaceutical company that will operate Sarconeos (BIO101) in France for the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS shares fell 11.5% to $118.75 in pre-market trading despite better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also announced a restructuring plan, which includes a 3% workforce reduction.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT fell 10.7% to $10.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak guidance.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell 9.6% to $41.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 8.6% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Thursday.
- Celularity Inc. CELU shares fell 8.1% to $0.68 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This: Insiders Selling Airbnb, SP Plus And 2 Other Stocks
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.