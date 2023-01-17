Goldman Sachs, New Oriental Education & Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares dipped 23% to $1.63 after the company announced a $25 million private placement.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ dropped 14.3% to $1.63. iQIYI priced its 76.5 million ADS offering at $5.90 per ADS.
- EHang Holdings Limited EH fell 13.6% to $14.58.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN dropped 11.7% to $0.3156.
- ioneer Ltd IONR declined 11.3% to $15.15. Ioneer, last week, announced finalization of a term sheet and offer of a conditional commitment for a proposed $700 million loan from the US Department of Energy.
- Rain Oncology Inc. RAIN dropped 10.4% to $9.63.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU declined 10.4% to $38.18 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG fell 9.6% to $1.87.
- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT declined 9.6% to $22.96.
- HUYA Inc. HUYA fell 9.2% to $4.8785.
- Baozun Inc. BZUN dropped 9% to $7.39.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dipped 8.9% to $10.97.
- Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA fell 8.3% to $3.8990.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA dropped 7.7% to $12.92.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 7.4% to $9.25.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU declined 6.9% to $129.33. Jefferies maintained Baidu with a Buy and lowered the price target from $217 to $210.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS dropped 6% to $351.70 following downbeat Q4 results.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV fell 5.1% to $184.10. The Travelers Companies expects to report Q4 net income of $3.44 per Share.
