Meta To Rally Over 29%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- RBC Capital raised Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM price target from $128 to $132. RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock. Yum! Brands shares fell 0.6% to close at $130.45 on Thursday.
- Baird cut Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI price target from $200 to $190. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Acuity Brands fell 1.9% to $171.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP from $95 to $105. BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. American Electric Power shares fell 0.6% to $95.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted ONEOK, Inc. OKE price target from $68 to $75. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. ONEOK shares fell 1.1% to $64.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $400 to $430. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Adobe shares rose 5% to $345.07 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted Crocs, Inc. CROX price target from $95 to $118. Piper Sandler analyst Abbie Zvejniek maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Crocs shares fell 1.5% to $91.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised Prologis, Inc. PLD price target from $124 to $130. JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Prologis shares fell 0.8% to $116.90 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Ambarella, Inc. AMBA price target from $85 to $100. 170. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Ambarella shares fell 3.4% to $82.81 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut Lincoln National Corporation LNC price target from $40 to $25. Jefferies analyst Suneet Kamath downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. Lincoln National shares fell 3.3% to $29.79 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $115 to $150. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Meta shares fell 4.5% to close at $116.15 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY price target from $226 to $253. Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.2% to $229.87 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Getaround, Corvus Pharmaceuticals And More
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.