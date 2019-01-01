Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yum Brands
Yum Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $130.00 expecting YUM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.16% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Yum Brands maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yum Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yum Brands was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yum Brands (YUM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $137.00 to $130.00. The current price Yum Brands (YUM) is trading at is $119.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.