4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Getaround, Corvus Pharmaceuticals And More

The Dow Jones closed lower by over 700 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Intellicheck

The Trade: Intellicheck, Inc. IDN President Garrett Gafke bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $2.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.02 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's stock dipped around 43% over the past six months.

The company’s stock dipped around 43% over the past six months. What Intellicheck Does: Intellicheck Inc is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS CFO Leiv Lea acquired a total of 34,000 shares at an average price of $0.75. The insider spent around $25.64 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Corvus Pharmaceuticals recently presented updated data from CPI-818 Phase 1/1b clinical trial at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.

: Corvus Pharmaceuticals recently presented updated data from CPI-818 Phase 1/1b clinical trial at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition. What Corvus Pharmaceuticals Does: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical engaged in developing drugs and antibodies that target the most critical cellular elements of the immune system.

Volatility In Markets Increases Sharply Amid Recession Concerns

Nanophase Technologies

The Trade : Nanophase Technologies Corporation NANX 10% owner Bradford T Whitmore acquired a total of 300,488 shares at an average price of $1.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $330.6 thousand.

: 10% owner Bradford T Whitmore acquired a total of 300,488 shares at an average price of $1.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $330.6 thousand. What’s Happening : The company recently delivered $9.7 million in Q3 revenue.

: The company recently delivered $9.7 million in Q3 revenue. What Nanophase Technologies Does: Nanophase Technologies Corp is a US-based company engaged in the production of engineered nanomaterial solutions and larger, sub-micron, materials such as personal care sunscreens, architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, and abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, energy.

