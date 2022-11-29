Why Elbit Systems Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares rose 26.3% to $0.7994 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA 510K premarket clearance for PainShield Plus, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 20.3% to $0.6983 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc KALA shares rose 18.5% to $6.73 in pre-market trading. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported submission of investigational New Drug Application for KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect. The company also announced private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $31 million.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI rose 16.6% to $0.6883 in pre-market trading. The company recently swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares rose 12.7% to $13.20 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Zhihu Inc. ZH rose 11.4% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Monday.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 10.3% to $13.88 in pre-market trading.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS rose 10.1% to $0.1550 in pre-market trading.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX rose 10% to $0.1595 in pre-market trading. ContraFect announced ANSM approval of clinical trial application for Exebacase in prosthetic joint infections.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 8.2% to $0.1280 in pre-market trading. ThermoGenesis recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG rose 7.8% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat Q3 results.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 7.5% to $0.1075 in pre-market trading.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 7.4% to $53.59 in pre-market trading. JD.com is looking to lower pay by up to 20% for senior executives, according to Financial Times.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ rose 7.3% to $16.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- JOYY Inc. YY rose 5.7% to $29.10 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP fell 19% to $4.06 in pre-market trading. CNS Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares fell 15.2% to $0.7399 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- MICT, Inc. MICT fell 14.2% to $0.9699 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Monday.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT fell 10.6% to $166.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported a drop in profit for the third quarter.
- Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares fell 8.7% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Monday.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 8.1% to $0.51 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Monday.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares fell 7.2% to $0.5512 in pre-market trading.
- iCAD, Inc. ICAD shares fell 6.8% to $1.77 in pre-market trading. iCAD shares gained over 5% on Monday after the company announced a strategic development and commercialization agreement with Google Health.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 4.2% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. The company last week said it expects to post a loss for the quarter.
