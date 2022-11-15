Miniso Group, Monday.com And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares jumped 31.3% to close at $6.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 29% to close at $9.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT climbed 29% to close at $1.69.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB surged 26.1% to close at $7.06 after the company announced 100% clinical response in cervical cancer patients in preliminary data from the IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT rose 23.5% to close at $9.52. HireRight's board authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.

Agenus Inc. AGEN gained 16.7% to close at $2.93. Agenus recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.

Clear Secure, Inc. YOU climbed 16.6% to close at $29.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL surged 16.2% to close at $4.08. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results.

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR gained 14.9% to close at $24.90 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

CureVac N.V. CVAC gained 12.5% to close at $8.27.

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP jumped 11.7% to settle at $2.78. Terran Orbital recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB rose 11.2% to settle at $9.22.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM climbed 10.9% to close at $10.98 after the company reported initial results from FRUTIGA. The company said the trial met one of the primary endpoints of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 10.9% to settle at $27.83 following a post from Donald Trump on Truth Social, which read 'Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!'

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE gained 10.7% to settle at $5.69 following Q3 results.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK jumped 10.5% to close at $7.99.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX jumped 10.3% to close at $13.21.

Gold Royalty Corp. GROY rose 10.3% to close at $2.90.

Canaan Inc. CAN gained 10% to settle at $2.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

FREYR Battery FREY jumped 9.9% to settle at $15.16 following Q3 earnings.

Daseke, Inc. DSKE rose 9.7% to close at $6.55. Daseke said that the company has entered into an agreement with its Founder, Mr. Don R. Daseke, and his affiliates, to repurchase their total holdings in the company at a purchase price of $6 per share.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU gained 7.5% to close at $49.01.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW gained 7.4% to close at $5.23. Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co. LLC was awarded $42 million in large North American upgrade projects.

gained 7.4% to close at $5.23. Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co. LLC was awarded $42 million in large North American upgrade projects. monday.com Ltd. MNDY gained 7.3% to settle at $102.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.