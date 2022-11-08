Spirit AeroSystems, Oyster Point Pharma, Snap And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones surging more than 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares climbed 66.5% to settle at $29.10 on Monday amid recent reports suggesting Donald Trump could announce a 2024 presidential run this week. Digital World Acquisition Corp is the business combination partner of Trump Media & Technology Group.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST surged 38.6% to close at $11.57 after the company announced it will be acquired by Viatris for $11 per share.
- Veru Inc. VERU shares gained 34.5% to settle at $14.44 following publication of briefing documents ahead of the Nov. 9 FDA Adcom meeting for its COVID-19 treatment candidate.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 27.7% to close at $8.44 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EGRX rose 25.9% to close at $39.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 25.9% to settle at $5.06. Richard Goudis, Executive Vice Chair at Tupperware Brands, reported a large insider buy on November 7, according to a new SEC filing.
- Certara, Inc. CERT climbed 19.6% to close at $12.73 after Arsenal Capital Partners increased its investment in the company with a $449 million stock purchase.
- Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH gained 16.7% to $30.00. The stock may be rebounding after falling last week following worse-than-expected Q3 results and reduced FY22 revenue guidance.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR gained 16.2% to close at $27.22 after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform. The company also announced a private offering of $800 million of senior secured first lien notes due 2029.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC gained 14.2% to close at $28.20 following strong Q1 results.
- Viatris Inc VTRS gained 13.1% to close at $10.97 after the company announced it will acquire Oyster Point Pharma.
- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TBK gained 11.8% to close at $55.18. Triumph Bancorp commenced a modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG climbed 11.4% to close at $138.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also increased its buyback to a total of 5.8 million shares of common stock.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU jumped 11.2% to settle at $30.01 after the company and Coronado ended merger talks on Sunday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE gained 11.1% to close at $6.81 as the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ jumped 10.8% to settle at $51.10 after the company announced a $700 million buyback program. The company also announced that its subsidiaries Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo had signed a five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a company in China.
- Enel Chile S.A. ENIC gained 10.6% to settle at $1.98.
- Sea Limited SE jumped 10.1% to close at $48.47 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK rose 10% to close at $20.28. The company recently posted upbeat Q3 results.
- DISH Network Corporation DISH gained 9.9% to settle at $14.67.
- Snap Inc. SNAP rose 9.5% to close at $10.01 in possible sympathy with Meta, which has gained amid reports suggesting it will announce layoffs this week.
- Cvent Holding Corp. CVT gained 8.1% to settle at $5.87. Cvent Holding recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.