Hologic, NIO, Li Auto And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares climbed 11.9% to $9.66 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Monday.

H World Group Limited HTHT shares gained 9.9% to $29.75 in pre-market trading.

Kanzhun Limited BZ surged 9.8% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 9.6% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Monday.

Carvana Co. CVNA gained 9.3% to $14.79 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 6% on Monday.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ increased 8.9% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM shares gained 8.8% to $24.62 in pre-market trading.

Li Auto Inc. LI gained 7.3% to $14.61 in pre-market trading. Li Auto said 10,052 vehicles were delivered in October 2022.

JD.com, Inc. JD gained 7.1% to $39.94 in pre-market trading.

NIO Inc. NIO climbed 6.7% to $10.32 in pre-market trading. NIO announced delivery of 10,059 vehicles in October 2022.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU rose 6.2% to $81.35 in pre-market trading.

VEON Ltd. VEON rose 6% to $0.3390 in pre-market trading.

Hologic, Inc. HOLX climbed 4.9% to $71.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Sony Group Corporation SONY rose 2.2% to $68.90 in pre-market trading. Sony Group said its overall group operating profit climbed 8% to 344 billion yen ($2.32 billion) during the second quarter, exceeding market expectations.

