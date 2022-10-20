Why IBM Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS rose 20.9% to $0.1063 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Wednesday. COMSovereign recently announced receipt of Nasdaq listing determination.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL shares rose 18.1% to $0.8032 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma shares jumped around 47% on Wednesday after the company announced its oral broad-acting antiviral, Opaganib, was granted a new COVID-19 treatment patent.
- Zovio Inc ZVO shares rose 16.8% to $0.2451 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Enservco Corporation ENSV rose 16.3% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Vaccitech plc VACC shares rose 8.4% to $3.16 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 8.2% to $0.0909 in pre-market trading after dipping over 23% on Wednesday.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY rose 7.6% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Wednesday.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 7.4% to $0.3651 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive shares jumped 57% on Wednesday after the company announced US Bankruptcy Court approval of its acquisition of ELMS assets.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY rose 7.1% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after dipping around 42% on Wednesday.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 5.5% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Wednesday.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM shares rose 3.1% to $126.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares fell 15.5% to $0.1020 in pre-market trading after gaining over 20% on Wednesday. The company announced it paused its REM-001 program to conserve funds to support its VAL-083 international registrational study.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC shares fell 15.8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX fell 11.6% to $9.73 in pre-market trading. Amprius Technologies shares jumped 77% on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a $50 million cost-sharing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF fell 10.8% to $0.4325 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Alcoa Corporation AA shares fell 8.8% to $34.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 7.5% to $0.5382 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics recently announced a $16.5 million award and royalty/supply relief in the AMPYRA arbitration case.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST fell 7.2% to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Microvast shares gained 40% on Wednesday after the company was awarded a DOE contract.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 6.6% to $207.50 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also reported a year over year decrease in Q3 total deliveries.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM shares fell 6.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Wednesday.
- Nokia Oyj NOK shares fell 4% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
