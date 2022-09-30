Worthington Industries, CarMax And Other Big Losers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD dipped 28% to settle at $5.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and lowered its FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also said it expects continued pressure on consumer spending and supply chain challenges.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS fell 23.7% to close at $10.86. Altus Power priced its 7 million share secondary underwritten public offering of class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
- CarMax, Inc. KMX fell 23.5% to $66.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 19.7% to close at $21.57 in sympathy with CarMax after the stock plunged following the company's weak second-quarter results.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 14.4% to close at $5.26 as economic concerns pressurized discretionary stocks.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU fell 12.8% to close at $2.52.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR dipped 12.4% to close at $42.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX fell 12.2% to close at $9.62 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $19 to $12.
- Enel Chile S.A. ENIC fell 11.9% to close at $1.33.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ dropped 11.5% to close at $17.16.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN dropped 11.4% to close at $27.52. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector traded lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS fell 11.2% to close at $5.70 after Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $12 to $4.
- AutoNation, Inc. AN declined 10.4% to close at $100.77. AutoNation 10% owner Edward S. Lampert sold a total of 290,735 shares at an average price of $108.39.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR dropped 10.3% to settle at $2.18. DA Davidson maintained Aurora Innovation with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14.25 to $8.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX fell 10.2% to close at $4.94.
- NIO Inc. NIO dropped 10.1% to close at $15.58. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower as global equities fall amid US economic concerns and currency uncertainty.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX fell 9.8% to settle at $9.94.
- Bowlero Corp. BOWL dropped 9.3% to close at $12.05. Bowlero recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 9.2% to close at $12.11. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower as global equities fell amid US economic concerns and currency uncertainty.
