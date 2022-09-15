ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher By Around 55%; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 7:55 AM | 4 min read
Why NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher By Around 55%; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 54.6% to $26.07 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dong-A.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares rose 28.6% to $0.2765 in pre-market trading. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 24.9% to $14.28 in pre-market trading. Aditxt announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective on September 14, 2022.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 19.4% to $0.6260 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares rose 16.3% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
  • Austin Gold Corp. AUST rose 11.7% to $1.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE rose 11.7% to $0.7880 in pre-market trading after tumbing over 10% on Wednesday.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB rose 11.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 10.2% to $0.1764 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical Systems recently announced a reverse merger agreement with Catheter Precision.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC rose 9.7% to $0.3950 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 8.8% to $206.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 312% on Wednesday.
  • Velo3D, Inc. VLD rose 8.8% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced that Kevton Technologies had purchased seven of the company's Sapphire printers.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX rose 8.1% to $0.2490 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its subsidiary Napo's NP-300 drug product candidate for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.
  • Altimmune, Inc. ALT rose 4.6% to $15.56 in pre-market trading. Altimmune shares dropped 27% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide1 in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

 

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 33.3% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • IronNet, Inc. IRNT fell 31.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 17.4% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 15.4% to $0.3013 in pre-market trading after gaining around 53% on Wednesday.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA fell 12.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. IDEAYA priced its 7.62 million share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 9.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading on post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 9.6% to $27.89 in pre-market trading. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 4.8 million share public offering of common stock at $26 per share.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX fell 7.8% to $0.22 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Melissa Tosca as Executive Vice President of Finance.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO fell 6.1% to $0.2726 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares fell 4.8% to $7.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 4.7% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas