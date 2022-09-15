Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 54.6% to $26.07 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dong-A.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares rose 28.6% to $0.2765 in pre-market trading. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 24.9% to $14.28 in pre-market trading. Aditxt announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective on September 14, 2022.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 19.4% to $0.6260 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares rose 16.3% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
- Austin Gold Corp. AUST rose 11.7% to $1.53 in pre-market trading.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE rose 11.7% to $0.7880 in pre-market trading after tumbing over 10% on Wednesday.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB rose 11.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 10.2% to $0.1764 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical Systems recently announced a reverse merger agreement with Catheter Precision.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC rose 9.7% to $0.3950 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 8.8% to $206.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 312% on Wednesday.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD rose 8.8% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced that Kevton Technologies had purchased seven of the company's Sapphire printers.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX rose 8.1% to $0.2490 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its subsidiary Napo's NP-300 drug product candidate for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT rose 4.6% to $15.56 in pre-market trading. Altimmune shares dropped 27% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide1 in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 33.3% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- IronNet, Inc. IRNT fell 31.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 17.4% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 15.4% to $0.3013 in pre-market trading after gaining around 53% on Wednesday.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA fell 12.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. IDEAYA priced its 7.62 million share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 9.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading on post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 9.6% to $27.89 in pre-market trading. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 4.8 million share public offering of common stock at $26 per share.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX fell 7.8% to $0.22 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Melissa Tosca as Executive Vice President of Finance.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO fell 6.1% to $0.2726 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares fell 4.8% to $7.68 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 4.7% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas