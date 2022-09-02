ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Pagerduty Is Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 6:26 AM | 4 min read
Why Pagerduty Is Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares rose 58.3% to $0.1935 in pre-market trading. NewAge shares tumbled around 47% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
  • biote Corp. BTMD shares rose 31.3% to $5.79 in pre-market trading. Biote shares started trading after uplisting to the Nasdaq.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 30.8% to $10.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 27% to $0.1170 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.
  • PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD rose 20.6% to $4.22 in pre-market trading. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reportED in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 16.4% to $0.2561 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares dropped 52% on Thursday after the company announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI rose 13.5% to $19.25 in pre-market trading. A consortium led by Hollysys Automation’s management is looking to take the US-listed company private in a deal valuing the company at $1.8 billion.
  • Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT rose 13.2% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a rise in Q2 sales.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. HCP rose 12.3% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong forecast.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI rose 11.1% to $0.7111 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics has been awarded a $3.25 million CDC contract.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI rose 10.9% to $5.78 in pre-market trading. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU rose 9.8% to $323.28 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE rose 8.9% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
  • Pagerduty Inc PD rose 8.7% to $26.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and increased its guidance for the year.
  • Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 8.4% to $0.7670 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Thursday.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 8.1% to $32.92 in pre-market trading following a 10% drop on Thursday.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP rose 7.8% to $0.5666 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings.
  • Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML rose 7.8% to $22.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares fell 44.3% to $16.70 in pre-market trading. Addentax shares tumbled 95% on Thursday following the company's uplisting and IPO.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH shares fell 35.1% to $34.01 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS fell 16% to $0.42 in pre-market trading.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 14.5% to $17.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Thursday. ShiftPixy announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 11.6% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Thursday.
  • Inspirato Incorporated ISPO fell 10.6% to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 10.6% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 8.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Aptorum Group Limited APM fell 8.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Thursday.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited BON fell 7.7% to $1.91 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Apparel, Accessories & Luxury GoodsCommunications EquipmentConsumer DiscretionaryInformation TechnologyPremarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas