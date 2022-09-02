Gainers
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares rose 58.3% to $0.1935 in pre-market trading. NewAge shares tumbled around 47% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
- biote Corp. BTMD shares rose 31.3% to $5.79 in pre-market trading. Biote shares started trading after uplisting to the Nasdaq.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 30.8% to $10.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 27% to $0.1170 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD rose 20.6% to $4.22 in pre-market trading. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reportED in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 16.4% to $0.2561 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares dropped 52% on Thursday after the company announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI rose 13.5% to $19.25 in pre-market trading. A consortium led by Hollysys Automation’s management is looking to take the US-listed company private in a deal valuing the company at $1.8 billion.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT rose 13.2% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a rise in Q2 sales.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP rose 12.3% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong forecast.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI rose 11.1% to $0.7111 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics has been awarded a $3.25 million CDC contract.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI rose 10.9% to $5.78 in pre-market trading. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU rose 9.8% to $323.28 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE rose 8.9% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
- Pagerduty Inc PD rose 8.7% to $26.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and increased its guidance for the year.
- Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 8.4% to $0.7670 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Thursday.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 8.1% to $32.92 in pre-market trading following a 10% drop on Thursday.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP rose 7.8% to $0.5666 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML rose 7.8% to $22.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.
Losers
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares fell 44.3% to $16.70 in pre-market trading. Addentax shares tumbled 95% on Thursday following the company's uplisting and IPO.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH shares fell 35.1% to $34.01 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS fell 16% to $0.42 in pre-market trading.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 14.5% to $17.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Thursday. ShiftPixy announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 11.6% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Thursday.
- Inspirato Incorporated ISPO fell 10.6% to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 10.6% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 8.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.
- Aptorum Group Limited APM fell 8.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Thursday.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON fell 7.7% to $1.91 in pre-market trading.
