Why Hill International Is Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 30 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares rose 19.7% to $0.2432 in pre-market trading. NewAge recently received Nasdaq notice on late filing of its form 10-Q.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares rose 18.1% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 16.2% to $0.1700 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares gained around 8% on Friday after the company announced changes to its board of directors and management team, along with the launch of a review to explore the sale of the entire business or selected assets.
- Bit Origin Limited BTOG rose 15.1% to $0.4349 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Friday. Bit Origin recently completed the acquisition of 622 Miners.
- Hill International, Inc. HIL rose 15% to $3.22 in pre-market trading. GISI and Hill International reported enhancements to their strategic merger agreement.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. SPI rose 13.7% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB rose 13% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Friday. OLB Group recently posted 1H sales of $17.16 million.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH rose 12.6% to $0.2399 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 11.7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures appointed Ross Miller as co-Chief Executive Officer along with John Colucci and Lisa King, effective immediately.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS rose 11.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after declining more than 8% on Friday.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN rose 8% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Cuentas, in 8K Filing said on August 22, 2022, that it signed software licensing and transaction sharing agreement with The OLB Group.
- ImmunityBio, Inc.IBRX rose 7.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 6.8% to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO rose 6.3% to $10.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
Losers
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT shares fell 33.8% to $0.1348 in pre-market trading. Clarus Therapeutics recently reported its Q2 earnings results and announced it will be reducing approximately 40% of its staff in August 2022.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares fell 23% to $0.2161 in pre-market trading. Humanigen, said on August 24, 2022, that it received notice of delisting or failure to satisfy a continued listing rule or standard from the Nasdaq.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 19% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX fell 10.4% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently said Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 9.9% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Friday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV fell 9.7% to $0.8498 in pre-market trading. VBI Vaccines said on August 26, 2022, that the company delivered written notices to Jefferies to terminate each of July 2022 sales agreement, September 2021 sales agreement, effective Aug. 26, 2022.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 9.3% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI fell 9.2% to $0.6006 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO fell 8.5% to $0.30 in pre-market trading. Secoo recently entered into Share Purchase Agreements with Beijing HCYK Corporation Management Partner (HCYK) and Timing Capital Limited.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT fell 8.5% to $0.8821 in pre-market trading. Inhibikase Therapeutics shares gained around 10% on Friday after the company announced that the FDA has reviewed its Investigational New Drug application for IkT-001Pro for the treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia and issued a Study May Procced letter.
- Onion Global Limited OG fell 8.5% to $0.4210 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Friday.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG shares fell 7.6% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Yatsen Holding recently posted Q2 EPADS of $(0.05).
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 7.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities, on Friday, initiated coverage on Forge Global with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $10.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY fell 6.1% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 7% on Friday.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB fell 5.2% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after dipping around 40% on Friday. The company recently priced its IPO at $$4.13 per unit.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 3.7% to $9.03 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Friday.
