Pearson, Nikola And Some Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 02%. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB shares jumped 187.3% to close at $48.03 on Monday after gaining around 18% on Friday.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 85.4% to settle at $742.00 on continued upward volatility following the stock's July IPO.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM gained 26.9% to close at $19.61 after the company announced the resumption of Tablo Hemodialysis System shipments for home use.

EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP gained 23.3% to close at $33.71 after Global Payments entered an agreement to acquire the company for $34 per share in cash.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 21.9% to settle at $8.64 after the company announced it has started to sell 93 of its products on Amazon Italy and Amazon Germany.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY jumped 18.9% to close at $31.10.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 18.5% to settle at $29.40 on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement in June.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD climbed 18.2% to close at $2.08.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares rose 16% to close at $12.98 on post-IPO volatility following Friday's IPO, which was priced at $4 per share.

Pearson plc PSO gained 13.5% to close at $10.51 after the company reported 6% sales growth and 22% operating profit growth for 1H 2022. The company also identified £100 million in further efficiencies through rightsizing costs and launched a review of its OPM business

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW gained 12.3% to close at $84.99 following a WSJ report suggesting an Apollo-led group is in advanced talks to acquire the company.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD rose 12.1% to close at $9.23 amid speculation of activist interest.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH gained 11.1% to close at $98.87 after the company announced a long-term strategic distribution arrangement with PepsiCo, which will also make an investment in Celsius.

Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 9.4% to close at $71.69. Morgan Stanley maintained Roku with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $80 to $55.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLYB rose 7.9% to settle at $52.11.

Nikola Corporation NKLA gained 7.9% to close at $6.71 after the company announced it will acquire Romeo Power for $0.74 per share, or approximately $144 million.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR jumped 7.9% to close at $73.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 7.3% to close at $8.25.

Tata Motors Limited TTM rose 7.2% to settle at $30.58 after the company reported July sales of 81,790 units, an increase of 51% year over year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR gained 6.7% to close at $35.02.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC surged 6.5% to settle at $33.44 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

The Boeing Company BA gained 6.1% to close at $169.07 following a report suggesting the FAA approved the company's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of the 787.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 5.2% to close at $27.66 following Q2 results.

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI gained 5% to close at $160.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, issued Q3 guidance above estimates and raised its FY22 guidance above estimates. The company also announced it will divest its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses to New Mountain Capital for total consideration of $2.45 billion in cash.

gained 5% to close at $160.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, issued Q3 guidance above estimates and raised its FY22 guidance above estimates. The company also announced it will divest its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses to New Mountain Capital for total consideration of $2.45 billion in cash. Li Auto Inc. LI gained 3.8% to close at $34.10 after the company announced it delivered 10,422 Li ONEs in July 2022, up 21.3% year over year.