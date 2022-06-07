Here's Why These 14 Companies Did A Stock Split In 2022

A stock split's main purpose is to make a company's shares more appealing to potential investors. By raising the number of outstanding shares, it improves a company's liquidity. Stock splits do not change the market value of a corporation; rather, they are a reassignment of share value by increasing the number of shares.

For example, on Monday, the much-anticipated Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN stock split was completed; shares went from $2,447 on Friday's close to $122 on Monday's open.

Retail investors who had been priced out of the e-commerce behemoth's stock should now be able to purchase full shares and potentially create a trading strategy around it.

A corporation can, on the other hand, reverse split, increasing share value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. A company will normally do this to prevent being delisted from the exchange to which it is assigned or to improve its general image.

Citigroup Inc C is an example of this: in 2011, during the financial crisis, the business notably executed a 1:10 reverse stock split: shares were valued at $4.52 before the split, and after shares reflected the x10 value of $45.20.

Here are some other notable names that have completed stock splits this year, either by split or reverse split.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH 20:1

ACM Research Inc ACMR 3:1

Empire Petroleum Corporation EP 1:4

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI 2:1

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. TR 1.03:1

Enovis Corp ENOV 1:3

MFA Financial, Inc. MFA 1:4

Prenetics Global Ltd PRE 1.29:1

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc AMRK 2:1

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp BIPC 3:2

DexCom, Inc. DXCM 4:1

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 1:10

Kinetik Holdings Inc KNTK 2:1

Photo: Bakhtiar Zein via Shutterstock