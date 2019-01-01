Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells candy products. Notable varieties include Tootsie Roll and Tootsie Pops, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots, Junior Mints, Sugar Daddy and Sugar Babies, Andes, Dubble Bubble, and Razzles. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and directly to retail stores. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.