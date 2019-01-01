QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells candy products. Notable varieties include Tootsie Roll and Tootsie Pops, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots, Junior Mints, Sugar Daddy and Sugar Babies, Andes, Dubble Bubble, and Razzles. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and directly to retail stores. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Tootsie Roll Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tootsie Roll Industries's (TR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) was reported by Wedbush on January 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting TR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)?

A

The stock price for Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) is $33.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) reporting earnings?

A

Tootsie Roll Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tootsie Roll Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) operate in?

A

Tootsie Roll Industries is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.