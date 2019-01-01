|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tootsie Roll Industries’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO).
The latest price target for Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) was reported by Wedbush on January 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting TR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) is $33.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.
Tootsie Roll Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tootsie Roll Industries.
Tootsie Roll Industries is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.