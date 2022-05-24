QQQ
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 6:21 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares rose 136.4% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. BOQI International recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK rose 103.4% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for roughly $17.7 million.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX rose 18.6% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday. Better Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.
  • Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares rose 15.3% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 14.2% to $0.2948 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently modified the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Dsuvia Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) requirements for healthcare setting audits.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares rose 9% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Monday.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares rose 8.9% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Monday.
  • OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO rose 8.7% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Monday.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 8.5% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM rose 7.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM rose 6.4% to $95.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Losers

  • Snap Inc. SNAP shares fell 29.1% to $15.93 in pre-market trading after the company filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 23% to $7.79 in pre-market trading. BigBear.ai Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Cango Inc. CANG fell 21.7% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 17.2% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs shares jumped around 67% on Monday after Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and announced a $6 price target.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI shares fell 15.5% to $0.3210 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Monday.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR shares fell 15.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD fell 13.3% to $0.7626 in pre-market trading after dropping 22% on Monday.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 12.6% to $19.72 in pre-market trading after Snap filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing the company expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR fell 11.4% to $14.41 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 10.7% to $13.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 6% on Monday.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 10.5% to $11.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Monday.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN fell 9.9% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO fell 9.5% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. Catalyst Biosciences gained 234% on Monday after the company announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD fell 7.9% to $48.36 in pre-market trading.

