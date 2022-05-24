25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares rose 136.4% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. BOQI International recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.

CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK rose 103.4% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for roughly $17.7 million.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX rose 18.6% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday. Better Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares rose 15.3% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 14.2% to $0.2948 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently modified the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' Dsuvia Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) requirements for healthcare setting audits.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares rose 9% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Monday.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares rose 8.9% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Monday.

OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO rose 8.7% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Monday.

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 8.5% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM rose 7.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading.

rose 7.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM rose 6.4% to $95.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Losers