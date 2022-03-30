24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) rose 77.9% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. Adagio Therapeutics said ADG20 (adintrevimab) is the first monoclonal antibody to meet primary endpoints with statistical significance across pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19 and plans to seek U.S. emergency use authorization.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 37.8% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Vyant Bio and OrganoTherapeutics reported a strategic collaboration to discover therapeutics to treat Parkinson's disease.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) shares rose 36.4% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year over year increase in Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 30.1% to $4.37 in pre-market trading. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched new urinary tract infection product through distributors in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 24% to $0.3222 in pre-market trading.
- PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE: PGRU) rose 15.2% to $8.20 in pre-market trading. PropertyGuru Group recently named Shyn Yee Ho-Strangas as Managing Director for the Data and Software Solutions (DSS) business.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 14.1% to $0.3350 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Tuesday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 13.3% to $1.96 in pre-market trading.
- Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) rose 12.5% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 11% to $25.07 in pre-market trading. Vir Biotechnology will join S&P Smallcap 600 index.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) rose 10.7% to $0.72 in pre-market trading. ThermoGenesis recently said FY21 sales results were down from last year.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) rose 10.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) shares rose 9.5% to $36.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) rose 8.6% to $0.2962 in pre-market trading. Reed’s is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 time to discuss the financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Losers
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares fell 33.1% to $0.40 in pre-market trading as the company priced its $10.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 29.4% to $7.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares fell 18% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of its public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) fell 16.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading. Oblong recently posted a Q4 net loss of $2.71 million.
- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) shares fell 14.3% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after reporting a decline in Q4 sales.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) fell 14.2% to $43.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 12.9% to $0.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 11.3% to $6.58 in pre-market trading following 2021 results.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 6.5% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after reporting year end results.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 6.4% to $9.80 in pre-market trading. Apollo Global Management said it is unable to reach agreement with Pearson board with regard to a takeover offer.
