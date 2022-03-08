 Skip to main content

30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 6:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) rose 63% to $5.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. The company’s stock jumped over 99% on Monday.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) rose 61% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after climbing around 102% on Monday.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 41.2% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after jumping around 85% on Monday.
  • PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares rose 26.9% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Monday.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 25.7% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. US Well Services recently reported finalization of $21.5 million expansion of senior secured term facility.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 24.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Monday. Superior Drilling Products is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Friday, March 11, 2022.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) rose 24.6% to $13.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) rose 24% to $0.4089 in pre-market trading. Hycroft recently reported preliminary FY21 operating results.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 21.1% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after climbing around 31% on Monday.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) rose 20.8% to $0.64 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 12% on Monday.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 20.7% to $14.63 in pre-market trading after jumping around 70% on Monday.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) rose 20.2% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Monday.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 18.2% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Monday.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 18.1% to $4.64 in pre-market trading. Voyager Therapeutics reported license option agreement with Novartis for target-specific access to next-generation TRACER™ AAV capsids for gene therapy programs.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 15.6% to $1.48 in pre-market trading amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
  • Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) rose 15.5% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to release earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.
  • Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) rose 15.2% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Monday.
  • Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) rose 13.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Save Foods recently secured leading Turkish exporter as commercial customer.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 13.1% to $5.52 in pre-market trading. Barnwell Industries said that Mr. Colin R. O’Farrell decided to resign from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 11.8% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 28% on Monday.
  • Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 8.2% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Profire Energy is expected to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

 

 

Losers

  • Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE: XPL) shares fell 15.3% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Monday.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 14.5% to $25.96 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Monday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 13.4% to $0.6620 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Monday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 12.2% to $54.02 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 50% on Monday.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares fell 10.3% to $0.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 9.1% to $0.31 in pre-market trading. The FDA, last month, granted 510(k) clearance to Motus GI’s upgraded Pure-Vu EVS System.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 8.9% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after climbing 13% on Monday.
  • WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) fell 8.9% to $4.41 in pre-market trading. WeWork recently said it would not be issuing additional equity.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 5.6% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

