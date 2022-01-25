20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares rose 94.4% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday. The FDA recently granted Orphan Drug Designation to Aptorum Group’s SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for Neuroblastoma.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 16.1% to $3.17 in pre-market trading. Esports Entertainment, on Monday, received an order approving a transactional waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, permitting the company to begin accepting bets in the state.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) rose 8.1% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after climbing around 28% on Monday.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 8% to $0.3995 in pre-market trading after declining more than 6% on Monday.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 8% to $4.01 in pre-market trading following a 10% drop on Monday.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) rose 7.5% to $80.01 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised fiscal 2022 forecast.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares rose 7.2% to $3.69 in pre-market trading.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 7% to $11.66 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat core earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 6.4% to $0.5080 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma, on January 18, resubmitted its M207 (Zolmitriptan Transdermal Microneedle System) 505(B)(2) NDA to the FDA.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) rose 2.8% to $132.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) shares fell 13.4% to $7.44 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday. Vaxxinity recently said the first Parkinson's disease patient was dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) shares fell 10.5% to $0.35 in pre-market trading. Pulmatrix, last month, announced a $6.75 million registered direct offering.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) shares fell 10.5% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares fell 8.5% to $0.2116 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $2 price target.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 8.5% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) fell 7.3% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs, last week, downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $5.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 6.4% to $0.6161 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 52% on Monday.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) shares fell 6.4% to $1.76 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, on Monday, initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 5.4% to $3.14 in pre-market trading. Ocugen, on Monday, named Nirdosh Jagota, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President (SVP), Regulatory Affairs, compliance and safety.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 5.3% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
